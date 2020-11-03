Tioga, Pa. – Corning Police recently pursued a fleeing driver across the Pennsylvania border and into Tioga County, state police at Mansfield reported.

Albey H. Braster III, 38, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer on Oct. 26.

PSP Mansfield Trooper Michael Brown said he saw Braster's vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 15 from New York State into Tioga County at speeds between 100-115 mph.

"I observed the vehicle in question not stopping for three marked patrol units with lights and sirens activated," Brown said.

The pursuit originated in Corning, N.Y., around 2:37 a.m. on Oct. 26, and ended on Lyman Stone Road, Jackson Township, Tioga County, Pa., Brown said.

"The vehicle turned into a field and ran into a barbed wire fence," Brown wrote.

Braster and his passenger then "fled on foot into the woods," Brown said.

Both individuals were taken into custody without incident after they were located hiding behind a tree, according to Brown.

Braster was driving an unregistered vehicle and his driver's license was revoked, Brown said.

Braster's passenger told police that Braster was operating the vehicle during the pursuit and that she was approximately six months pregnant.

In addition to the felony count of fleeing, Braster was charged with one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and summary traffic-related charges.

He's been confined at the Tioga County Jail since Oct. 26 in lieu of $80,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Robert L. Repard.

Docket sheet