Selinsgrove, Pa. – Cooper wire was stolen from a Verizon Wireless communication tower on Shade Mountian Road in Selinsgrove, according to state police.

State Police in Selinsgrove are investigating the alleged theft of copper wire at 720 Shade Mountain Road, which was believed to have occured between the dates of Aug. 24 and Sept. 24.

According to investigating troopers, approximately 20 feet of copper wire was removed.

The total value of the wire was estimated to be $20.

The damage from removing the wire was estimated to be $200.

The unknown actor or actors fled the scene.

State police at Selinsgrove are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.