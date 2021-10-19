Williamsport, Pa. — I-Keem Fogan, convicted murderer, was denied multiple motions that would have granted him a new trial in Lycoming County Court.

Judge Marc Lovecchio denied the following motions: the court erred by playing surveillance video of the murder from several different angles; a potential juror being unable to make a fair decision; testimony from Agent Jeremy Brown after Fogan was taken into custody; an inquiry about death penalty cases in Pennsylvania; and finally, the court erred by not pursuing a third-degree murder charge in the incident.

Fogan’s public defender, Nicole Spring, said an appeal will be filed on Fogan’s behalf within the 30-day time frame.

Fogan was convicted of the 2019 killing of a woman during an attempted robbery of a Newberry convenience store. Fogan’s trial, which started in late September and concluded in early October, ended with a life sentence and no possibility of parole.

In other matters, Judge Lovecchio waived court costs so that Fogan could begin raising the court ordered $7,000 to repay the family of the victim for funeral costs.

