Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with a felony after authorities discovered he rented two firearms from the National Range and Armory on April 25.

According to Trooper Jonathan Thompson of the Montoursville State Police, Akeem Montez Hall, 27, of Williamsport rented a functioning semi-automatic handgun and semi-automatic rifle.

Hall pleaded guilty in 2019 to felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Due to that conviction, Hall was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Hall is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle tomorrow for a preliminary hearing. Records show Hall is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.