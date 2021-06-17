Williamsport, Pa. —A Williamsport man was charged with three felonies after he failed to deliver on a promise to renovate a person’s kitchen, according to authorities.

Forest Spitzfaden, 27, of Williamsport was charged with theft by deception, deceptive business practices, and receives advance payment for services and fails to perform. All are third-degree felonies.

According to Trooper Matthew Miller of Montoursville PSP, Spitzfaden entered into an agreement to renovate a kitchen for a total of $61,400 on Jan. 30 of 2020. Spitzfaden was given $30,700 in advance for the job that was scheduled to begin on Aug. 10.

The accuser said the start date was pushed back to Sept. 24 due to COVID. Despite repeated attempts the accuser was unable to reach Spitzfaden until Oct. 28.

Troopers said Spitzfaden agreed to start the project on Jan. 4 of 2021. Troopers said Spitzfaden did not show up for the job and did not respond to calls until Feb. 22.

On that date, the accuser sent Spitzfaden a certified letter asking for the money to be returned within ten days.

According to the report, Spitzfaden contacted the accuser on March 4 and said he would not have the money within ten days but could return it within 45 days. Troopers said Spitzfaden never returned the money.

Spitzfaden was charged on June 7 and released the same day on $15,000 unsecured bail. Spitzfaden is scheduled to meet with Judge Gary A. Whiteman on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.