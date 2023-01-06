Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say.

Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction.

The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check for $1,228 on Aug. 20, 2022 as a down payment for installation of windows. The accuser issued another check for $2,348 on Aug. 23 for labor costs, window screens, and other supplies.

The same day, Keister took the accuser to Cole's Hardware in Lewisburg to pick up window screens which were charged to her credit card along with a $93.30 wire brush. The accuser told Heckman that she ended up paying for the billed window screens twice.

Since that day, Keister has not returned to the home to complete the job, Heckman said. The accuser said she tried numerous times to contact Keister over the next few months but received no response, Heckman wrote in the affidavit. Keister's cell phone number was out of service and his business website was no longer active. Keister did receive payment for and completed a power washing job in August and had left some of his equipment there, according to the affidavit.

In October, police worked with Snyder County Probation and were able to trace Keister's whereabouts to a treatment facility out of the area. Probation officers told police that Keister was due to be released soon.

On Nov. 1, the accuser sent Keister a certified letter stating she no longer wished to do business with him. Keister did not respond to the letter. However, he left a hand-written note on Nov. 10 on the front porch of the accuser's home requesting that she call him, Heckman said.

The accuser texted Keister, who told her that he just got pricing on the windows. Keister said the reason it took a while was because the windows were special order, Heckman wrote in the affidavit.

After exchanging several more text messages, the accuser asked Keister to pick up the certified letter. She received the letter back at the end of November stating, "return to sender, unclaimed." The accuser told Heckman she had not heard from Keister since.

Charges were filed on Dec. 27 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, who set bail at $3,600 unsecured. A preliminary hearing at Rowe's office is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.