Lock Haven, Pa. — Kenneth Richard Caris, 45, of Lock Haven was charged with second-degree felony violating the home improvement consumer protection act, third-degree felony theft by deception, and third-degree felony receiving stolen property after authorities said he bailed on a construction job.

Caris, who was taken into custody on Oct. 3 by the Woodward Township Police, was paid $10,550 to remodel a property. Caris allegedly failed to complete the work and failed to return the money paid to him.

Caris was released on $5,000 monetary bail on Oct. 4. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge John Maggs.

Docket sheet