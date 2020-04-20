A Lycoming County contractor who cashed checks but never performed the work recently was sentenced to five years probation.

Robert J. Deharder, 72, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty to one first degree felony count of receiving stolen property on April 6, 2020. President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced him to 5 years probation, and restitution in the amount of $8,350 and $15,000.

The crime occurred in 2016, court records stated.

On July 25, 2016, one of Deharder's contracting companies, WeDoMetalRoofs.com, accepted a $24,500 down payment for material and labor to install a metal roof, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Construction was supposed to begin within 30 days of the deposit's receipt, and be completed within 90 days thereafter.

On Aug. 31, 2016, another of Deharder's contracting companies, We Do Marketing LLC, accepted an $8,350 payment, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers reported. Work was supposed to begin within six months and be completed within 90 days thereafter.

Felony charges of deceptive business practices and receives advance payment for services and fails to perform were filed against Deharder on Feb. 7, 2020, according to court records.

Deharder pleaded guilty to one first degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property before President Judge Nancy L. Butts on April 6, 2020.

Deharder's probation will be terminated once restitution is paid in full, according to the Lycoming County Adult Probation Office.