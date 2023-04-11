Mifflinburg, Pa. — Pandemic-related issues were the excuse for a Union County contractor who took several payments from a homeowner and failed to complete the work.

Gregory Bruce Miller, 51, of Lewisburg, was supposed to do concrete work, siding, and electrical work in 2021 at a home in Buffalo Township. The homeowner met with Miller in June 2021 to discuss the project. At that time, she wrote Miller a $4,000 deposit check to install sidewalks and a concrete pad at the property, according to Trooper Paul Materne of state police at Milton.

Several days later, Miller came with a proposal for entire project, including the siding and electrical work, totaling $13,400. The homeowner gave him a $6,700 deposit on June 14, 2021, Materne wrote in the affidavit.

In July 2021, Miller returned to the home to complete the concrete work. The homeowner told police the work was of poor quality and that Miller did not do it properly.

After that, Miller did not return to the home to finish the project despite the homeowner reaching out to him several times. Every time she reached Miller, he had an excuse as to why he had not returned, often blaming the pandemic and supply chain issues, according to Materne.

By fall 2021, the homeowner sent Miller a message stating she did not want him to do the siding work. After that Miller ceased all communication, Materne said. By spring 2022, the homeowner hired another company to complete the siding work and they did not have issues obtaining materials.

Felony theft by deception and receiving stolen property charges were filed last month. Miller's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.