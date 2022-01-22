Muncy, Pa. – A contractor in Lycoming County is accused of taking more than $30,000 in homeowners’ deposits but not doing the work, according to court documents.

Adam R. Potts, 22, of Unityville, was charged last week with felonies of deceptive business practice and receiving advanced payment and failing to perform the work. Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office, formerly District Judge Jon Kemp’s office, who now has District Judge William C. Solomon presiding.

Potts, the owner of Potts Construction, allegedly took $25,000 as a payment in March 2021 for work at a victim’s residence in Penn Township. The victim signed a contract on March 22 that stated Potts would complete the work by May 11, according to the arrest affidavit.

Potts took the signed contract and told the victim he would return a copy to him. However, Potts never returned a contract copy to the victim and never returned to do the work. Potts also did not return any of the victim’s deposit money, despite the fact that the victim attempted to reach with a number of times with no success, according to the affidavit.

The victim contacted Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville on July 5 to report the issue. Once police investigated, they also found that Potts allegedly had taken an $8,000 deposit in March 2021 from a victim on Franklin Township and had not returned to do the work.

Potts was arrested and was arraigned on Jan. 12 in front of District Judge Allen P. Page III who set bail at $15,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing in front of Solomon is set for Jan. 21.

