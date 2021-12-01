Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor hired through Contractor Plus, "the go-to solution" for contractors across many industries, is facing felony charges for failing to complete a metal roofing project.

Matthew Wayne Reese, 40, of Jersey Shore agreed in April to install a roof on a residence and over a concrete pad at a property near Pearl Blvd in Montoursville. Reese accepted a deposit check of $4,175 to purchase materials.

Montoursville Deputy Chief Jason Bentley said the agreed upon start date was between Sept. 13-19. Materials purchased for a total of $1,844.29 were delivered before the start date.

Reese allegedly never showed up for the project despite multiple calls from the homeowner.

A certified letter was sent to Reese on Sept. 30. Bentley said it was returned on Oct. 2 signed by a Melissa Reese with Matthew Reese’s address of 40 Wylie Street, Jersey Shore on it.

Reese was charged with three third-degree felonies in theft by deception, deceptive business practices, and receives advance payment for services and fails to perform. No bail is listed for Reese, who has an active warrant out for his arrest.

