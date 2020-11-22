Williamsport, Pa. – After allegedly selling cocaine and the opiate medication Suboxone to a confidential informant, a Williamsport man faces felony drug charges.

Sahmire R. Teasley, 24, of Williamsport, allegedly delivered a controlled substance several times between July 23 and Nov. 13, Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit Detective Kevin Dent said.

A confidential informant contacted Teasley on his cell phone and arranged to purchase 10 Suboxone strips, according to Dent.

The CI gave Teasley $80 in pre-recorded funds in exchange for the Suboxone strips, Dent said.

On Aug. 10, the CI again contacted Teasley on his cell phone, according to the detective.

"The CI provided Teasley with $200 in pre-recorded US Currency and Teasley provided the CI with two small baggies containing suspected cocaine," Dent wrote.

Teasley was charged with two felony counts each of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Teasley is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail set by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

