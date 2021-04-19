Millerton, Pa. – An eBay seller in Tioga County was scammed after the buyer said they would return the items but instead sent her partially used condiments and hygiene items, police report.

The victim, from Rutland Township, contacted Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield on March 23 and told them she had sold auto parts on eBay and mailed them to the buyer. The buyer received the parts but told the victim they were wrong, according to state police.

Instead of mailing the auto parts back to the victim, the buyer mailed her a used bottle of mayonnaise and shampoo, according to state police. The victim lost $109 in the auto parts sale.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.