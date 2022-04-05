Selinsgrove, Pa. — A community in Snyder County has come together to help repair Little League Baseball fields that were recently damaged in Penn Township.

Pete DeWire of East Snyder Regional Recreation Association discovered last month that infields 2, DeWire field, and 4, Bowersox field, were damaged. Someone had apparently sprayed the fields with grass and weed killer, causing $4,000 worth of damage.

"It's a shame this happened," DeWire said, noting that 28 Little League teams use the fields at East Snyder Park.

DeWire reported the damage to state police at Selinsgrove, who are handling an investigation. In the meantime, his concern is making sure the fields are repaired in time for Little League to open in mid-April. Volunteers will need to lay down sod in order for the fields to be usable this spring.

To help with the cost of purchasing sod and supplies, DeWire decided to open a Go Fund Me account. Though the fundraiser has only been open just over a week, the response from the community has been positive. More than $3,200 has been raised toward the $4,000 goal. Snyder County drug and DUI court also donated $1,000 toward the cause. "The community has stepped forward and contractors have stepped forward," DeWire said.

On Saturday, volunteers came to the fields for a work party to begin repairs. DeWire plans to have more workdays, with Saturday, April 9 being a day for laying down sod. Susquehanna University's basketball team has offered to come help. The university also has a community service day coming up on April 23, and students have been helping with field and park maintenance every year. DeWire said the Girl Scouts also will spend a day helping at the fields.

For now, some teams are using fields in nearby Krazterville, Monroe Township, and Port Trevorton for practice.

The East Snyder Regional Recreation Association is made up of Monroe Township, Selinsgrove Borough, Penn Township, and Shamokin Dam Borough. DeWire would like to see youth from those municipalities get full use again of the fields.

"We want the out there playing. They enjoy it — it keeps them off the streets," DeWire said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.



