Berwick, Pa. – In a fit of rage, a Berwick man pulled out a kitchen knife and allegedly assaulted his father-in-law.

Zane P. Farmer, 33, now sits in Columbia County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing for felony aggravated assault charges stemming from the alleged incident on Dec. 10.

Berwick Police were called to a residence on N. Vine Street for a reported assault. The victim told police that Farmer came to the residence and the two began arguing over an incident involving his granddaughter. Farmer then allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and pressed it to the victim’s throat and cut him, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim had blood on his shirt collar when police arrived.

Police found Farmer standing next to a parked vehicle at the residence. They also observed two kitchen knives on the ground near him, one of which had blood on it, according to the affidavit.

Farmer was taken into custody and placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle where he began to scream and kick the door. Despite being told several times by police to stop kicking, he continued to kick at the door and an officer used pepper spray to subdue him.

Farmer also became violent once he was in the holding cell at the police station, as he started throwing his boot at the door repeatedly demanding that the officers “give him his phone call,” according to the affidavit. The safety glass pane on the holding cell shattered as a result of Farmer throwing his boots.

Other charges filed against Farmer include misdemeanors of simple assault, terroristic threats, and vandalism. He was arraigned by District Judge Doug Brewer and bail was set at $100,000 monetary.

A preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22 was delayed and as a result bail was decreased to $25,000 at 10% (see docket sheet). Farmer's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3, 2022, at the office of District Judge Richard Knecht.

Docket Sheet