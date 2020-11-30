Bloomsburg, Pa. – A college student in Bloomsburg was charged for allegedly using the social media app Snap Chat to sell marijuana several times to a confidential informant.

Zachary C. Schwartz, 19, of Yardley, Pa., allegedly used the social media app to sell marijuana out of his campus housing complex at Bloomsburg University, according to court documents.

A confidential informant contacted Schwartz via his Snap Chat user name, Schwartzzaayy13, on at least three occasions from Sept. 30 and Oct. 22 to purchase 2 grams of marijuana for $20. The controlled buys occurred at Schwartz’s campus housing complex and at the Tri-level parking garage on campus, according to the affidavit written by Heather Comstock of Bloomsburg University Police Department. Comstock also serves as a case agency for the Columbia County Drug Task Force.

Schwartz was charged with three felony counts each of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and related charges.

District Judge Russell L. Lawton set Schwartz's bail at $25,000.

Docket Sheet