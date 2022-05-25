Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An unknown suspect stole a valuable coin collection from an elderly victim’s residence in Loyalsock Township.

State police at Montoursville say more than $1,000 of the collectible coins were taken from a Pearson Avenue residence between May 1 and 20.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.