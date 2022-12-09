Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute.

This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility.

The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan. 7 to pick up Johnson for rehab as part of her bail condition for a previous drug charge.

When Johnson got into the detective's vehicle, he asked her to hand him her purse. The detective saw a folded-up piece of foil in the purse, which he knew from experience is used for smoking fentanyl, according to the affidavit. The detective also noticed that the foil had a black tar-like substance on it.

Johnson then handed over a balled-up piece of foil that had been in her pocket. She told the detectives it contained fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Johnson also consented to a search of her cell phone. The detectives viewed phone calls and text messages in which she attempted to arrange drug sales.

Charges were filed on Dec. 2 at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey. Johnson remains in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing at Frey's office is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Johnson was previously charged for possession with intent to deliver narcotics for an Oct. 17 incident and for a separate incident on Oct. 2, 2021, according to court records.

