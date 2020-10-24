Cogan Station, Pa. – For failing to register as a sex offender twice, a Cogan Station man recently was sentenced to state prison.

Coty L. Quiggle, of Lycoming Creek Road, was sentenced on Oct. 13 for two felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Quiggle first failed to register as a sex offender on May 27, 2019, for which he pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, according to court records.

In a second instance of failure to register as a sex offender, Quiggle did not provide his address as required on Oct. 21, 2019.

He was sentenced to concurrent 15 to 30 months state prison sentences for both counts.

Quiggle was convicted for corruption of minors on Aug. 8, 2016.

He currently is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Megan's Law record