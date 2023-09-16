Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station business owner was indicted for allegedly withholding his employees taxes and failing to pay the IRS.

James Michael Barr, 68, owner of Barr Construction, was charged by a federal grand jury, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges Barr failed to withhold the payroll taxes for his employees from 2017 to 2020.

The IRS investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur is the prosecutor.

If convicted, Barr could face a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

