Bloomsburg, Pa. — During an intake at the Columbia County Prison an officer asked a man if he had any contraband.

According to an affidavit, the inmate told the officer he did not have any narcotics. A search of the inmate’s clothes after the intake turned up two baggies of substances.

Donald Kouf, 49, of Mifflinburg was charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance after test came back positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

Patrolman James Cromley of the Bloomsburg Police Department said he was dispatched to the prison after the contraband was discovered. Cromley said he collected the narcotics and sent to a lab in Wyoming for testing.

Kouf, who is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail, will appear before Judge Russell Lawton for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Docket sheet