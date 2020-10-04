Williamsport, Pa. – A wide array of narcotics was seized from the backpack of a Jersey Shore man after a traffic stop, state police at Montoursville reported.

Thirty-two-year old Andrew S. Huntington is accused of possessing cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, anddiethylamide "pre packed for sale," Trooper Jonathan Thompson wrote in a Sept. 25 affidavit.

Thompson said he stopped Huntington's vehicle on State Route 15 South just prior to the I-180 East interchange and the Maynard Street off-ramp on March 18.

Huntington was driving with a broken taillight, Thompson said.

According to Thompson, Huntington related he knew the taillight wasn't working, that the car belonged to his brother, and that he did not have a valid driver's license.

"He indicated the owner of the vehicle smokes marijuana and has a medical card however he stated that he did not have a medical marijuana card," Thompson wrote.

Thompson said he saw a "hemp backpack with a marijuana leaf emblem laying behind the passenger seat," and that "Huntington had a blunt bag hanging out of his left flannel pocket."

In Huntingdon's left front pocket, police said they found what Huntingdon indicated to be $800 currency in folded $20 dollar bills. In Huntingdon's right pocket, police said they found a tin containing four ecstasy pills.

According to the affidavit, Huntington had an incoherent explanation about his travels.

"He seemed confused about his destination and end point of travel," Thompson wrote.

PSP Corporal Tyler Morse retrieved the hemp backpack from the rear seat and searched it in front of Huntington on the hood of the patrol vehicle, police said.

"We asked if anything in the bag was going to hurt us Huntington made an uncomfortable facial expression and stated he didn't know," Thompson wrote.

Police said they discontinued the search of the bag after finding multiple marijuana bags and a scale.

After continuing the search of the hemp backpack in a safe location at the state police station, police said they seized and placed into evidence the following:

One bag of psilocybin mushrooms

One wrapped partially burnt marijuana roach

Two butane lighters and a glass jar of marijuana

One Vape pen USB charging unit

A black magnetic box containing three vape cartridge boxes

One Smart Bud Vape

A large blue zipper bag containing a Ziploc bag with two separate Ziploc bags containing marijuana

A neoprene bag containing: one purple bag of 10 ecstasy pills, one purple bag of three ecstasy pills, one purple bag of seven ecstasy pills, three purple bags containing LSD, one purple bag containing a crystalized substance, one metal measuring spoon, one wax container with THC was residue, four empty Ziploc bags, 19 purple Ziploc bags

A multi-color neoprene bag containing: two clear plastic bags of crack cocaine, one glass "dab" stick, one wax container containing a waxy substance

A glitter bag containing: one narcotic testing kit.

Thompson said the Wyoming Regional Laboratory provided an identification report on June 25 that indicated the confiscated substances tested positive for the following:

Two vape cartridges containing THC

One cigarette containing DMT (dimethyltryptamine)

7.08 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

23 pills containing methamphetamine

Three pieces of paper containing lysergic acid

1.57 grams of cocaine

51.31 grams of marijuana

Huntington was charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, and summary traffic violations.

Huntington was jailed in lieu of $45,000 monetary bail set by Lycoming County District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

