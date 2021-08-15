Jersey Shore, Pa. —Officers from the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department approached a woman on her porch after receiving information about a possible drug deal.

The woman could be heard saying, “he just got out of the car” as officers left their vehicle, according to the report. Once at the porch, officer Tyler Bierly said they spoke with Daniel Denise Daniels, 44, of Williamsport, who said she was waiting for a person to deliver money for wicker furniture.

According to the report, the woman seemed nervous as she spoke with officers, who asked if they could view messages on her phone from the person. Officers said as they scrolled through messages on the phone, they viewed one that read, “can you bring me a gram” and questioned Daniels about it.

Bierly said he asked Daniels to put her hands behind her back and she quickly pulled away, according to the report. Daniels allegedly grabbed Bierly by the arm and pushed him away.

Bierly said he was forced to “wrestle” Daniels to the ground. After a search, authorities said they discovered a half gram of cocaine contained inside a vial on Daniels, who allegedly told officers it was coke.

After taken into custody and transported to the Taidaghton Valley Regional Police Department, Daniels consented to a search of her phone, which officers showed several transactions for cocaine and crack.

Daniels was charged with third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, a misdemeanor charge each of intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

No bail was listed for Daniels, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Jerry Lepley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Docket sheet