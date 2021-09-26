Coal Township, Pa. —As officers responded to a call for a disorderly patient, they arrived at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital to find four men holding down a person.

Staff members allegedly told officers Patrick Amarose, 23, of Shamokin was attempting to fight employees and bite them. According to the report, Amarose was being treated at the ER after he was discovered intoxicated after a fall.

Officer Kevin Malukas of the Coal Township Police Department said Amarose was placed into handcuffs, but not before an officer suffered a laceration on their arm. Officers said once Amarose was restrained they were able to medically sedate him.

Amarose was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and a summary charge of harassment. A formal arraignment with Judge John Gembic is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

Amarose was released on Sept. 21 after serving five days at the Northumberland County Jail on $20,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet