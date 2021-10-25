Coal Township, Pa. —A man in Northumberland County told Coal Township Police he woke up to a woman demanding he leave.

According to an affidavit from Officer Derek Jenkins, the man said he did not want an argument an agreed to leave. Before he was able to do that, a woman, identified as Peyton Nikolle Brosh, 24, of Coal Township threw a metal object.

Jenkins said the object caused a laceration to the man’s head, which was observed by officers. According to the report, Brosh allegedly struck the man in the back of the head, causing a lump.

Jenkins said all injuries were observed by authorities.

Brosh is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail. Court records show Brosh was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.

Brosh will meat with Judge John Gembic for a preliminary hearing this week in Northumberland County Court.

Docket sheet