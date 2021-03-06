Shamokin, Pa. – Coal Township Police said as they investigated the alleged theft of a Yamha UTV a 12-gauge pump action shotgun was discovered in the home of a convicted felon.

Officer Matthew Hashuga said Craig William Joseph Smallwood, 30, of Coal Township was found to be in possession of the firearm. Hashuga said a man attempting to locate the stolen vehicle reported seeing a man holding a rifle or shotgun on the porch.

The accuser said he observed a vehicle similar to the one he reported missing on the property at 1228 Pulaski Avenue. As he the accuser investigated, he said a man allegedly emerged from the property holding the weapon.

According to the report, no words were exchanged between the men, and the accuser returned to his vehicle and waited for officers to arrive.

Hashuga said officers made contact with a woman at the residence, who stated Smallwood had left. A shotgun was observed in plain view on the outside porch, according to the report.

Officers asked the resident about the weapon. According to the report, the person told officers they believed the shotgun was given to Smallwood.

Officers said they identified the weapon as a High Standard Model K-1200 (Riot 20-6) pump action 12-gauge shotgun.

Officers said a criminal history check of Smallwood showed he was found guilty of a felony burglary offense in 2019. Due to that conviction, officers said Smallwood should not have been in physical possession of a firearm.

Smallwood is being held in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm prohibited.