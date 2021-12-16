Shamokin, Pa. — A woman approached police in Shamokin during an adult probation check and reported an alleged rape she said had taken place the day prior.

Miguel Torres, 25, Coal Township was charged with first-degree felony rape by forcible compulsion after an investigation by police showed he violated a woman, according to an affidavit.

Coal Township Police officer Raymond Siko said the woman spoke with officers, explaining the situation while crying and shaking. According to Siko, the woman stated Torres had performed oral and anal sex on her, allegedly telling the accuser it “was a long time coming” during the assault. Torres allegedly placed a hand over the accuser’s mouth to prevent her from yelling.

Torres was taken into custody a few days later when officers said they discovered him sitting in front of his residence. Authorities said a search of Torres led to the discovery of 34 grams of marijuana that was packaged in four-gram baggies.

Along with the rape charge, Torres was also charged with two second-degree felonies that included sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent and a second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of others.

For the marijuana, Torres was also charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A court summary shows Torres is being held at the Northumberland County Jail on $100,000 monetary bail.

