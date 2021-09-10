Shamokin, Pa. — A witness told Troopers from PSP Stonington that a clogged toilet allegedly angered a man to the point of choking her on Sept. 6 near Boyer Road in Upper Mahanoy Township.

Michael Branswich, 55, of Dornsife was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment after troopers investigated the claims.

Branswich allegedly choked the accuser several times and grabbed her arm with enough forced to cause bruising, according to the report.

Branswich, who the accuser said had been drinking throughout the night, allegedly also grabbed a 14-year-old’s arm hard enough to cause bruising. According to a witness, Branswich told the 14-year-old she should commit suicide.

Trooper Dominic Picerno said Branswich admitted to an argument, but allegedly told officers nothing ever got physical.

Branswich posted $20,000 monetary bail on Sept. 9 through a professional bondsman. According to court documents, Branswich is scheduled to appear before Judge Patrick Toomey on Sept. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet