The Clinton County Sheriff's office announced an active bench warrant for Shea Merritt, 20, of Lancaster.

Merritt plead guilty to third-degree felony criminal trespassing and was scheduled to appear for a revocation hearing on July 19. Instead, a warrant was issued on the same day.

Authorities at the Sheriff's office are asking anyone with information leading to Merritt to call 570-893-4070.

