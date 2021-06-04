Clinton County, Pa. -- The Clinton County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Jeremy Lynn Slaterbeck Thursday morning.
According to the release, the office holds an active warrant for Slaterbeck over domestic relations. Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-893-4070 or submit a tip through Crimewatchpa.com
According to CRIMEWATCH, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office also holds active bench warrants for the following:
Kyra R. Solt -- Contempt of court
Michael J. Kaleinek -- Domestic relations
James A. Coleman -- Contempt of court