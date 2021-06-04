Clinton County, Pa. -- The Clinton County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Jeremy Lynn Slaterbeck Thursday morning.

According to the release, the office holds an active warrant for Slaterbeck over domestic relations. Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-893-4070 or submit a tip through Crimewatchpa.com

According to CRIMEWATCH, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office also holds active bench warrants for the following:

Kyra R. Solt -- Contempt of court

Michael J. Kaleinek -- Domestic relations

James A. Coleman -- Contempt of court