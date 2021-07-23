Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff’s office issued warrants for two people wanted for various crimes in the County.

Ashley Calhoun is wanted in connection with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. The warrant was issued on July 19.

Susan Thomas was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. A warrant was issued for her on July 15.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person should call the Clinton County Sheriff’s officer at 570-893-4070.