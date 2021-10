Lock Haven, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help to locate a man guilty of third-degree felony criminal trespassing.

Shea Merritt, 20, of Lancaster is described as 5-10 and 200 pounds. The Clinton County Sheriff’s office currently holds an active bench warrant for him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact the office at 570-893-4070.

