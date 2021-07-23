2021-07-23 Warrants issued

Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff’s office issued warrants for two people wanted for various crimes in the County.

Ashley Calhoun is wanted in connection with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. The warrant was issued on July 19.

Susan Thomas was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. A warrant was issued for her on July 15.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person should call the Clinton County Sheriff’s officer at 570-893-4070.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!