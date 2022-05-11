Lock Haven, Pa. - Shawn M. Mills, 43, of Meme Lane, North Bend, was sentenced Tuesday to between five years, three months to 10 years, six months in a state correctional institution for the 2020 stabbing of another man in the parking lot of the Green Lantern bar in Noyes Township, according to a news release from the Clinton County District Attorney's office.

Visiting Senior Judge David Klementik of Somerset County imposed the sentence after brief presentations from both the prosecution and defense.

In February, Mills was found guilty by a unanimous 12 member jury of first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault, and misdemeanor firearms not to be carried without a license.

Related reading: Guilty verdict for Clinton County man accused of stabbing

According to the news release, the victim was given a chance to address the court.

"[The victim] informed the Court that he had recently undergone yet another surgery to repair damage done by the 17 stab wounds inflicted to his leg by Mills. He described how he had to re-learn how to walk. He lost his career, his pension, and his ability to live a normal life. He also outlined how he had previously suffered injuries to the same limb during his military service, which further complicated his medical situation," the release said.

Mills' sister, Linda Kelly was also called as a witness on Tuesday.

"Kelly read from a lengthy prepared statement which outlined what she called were all of the inconsistencies of the witnesses and evidence at her brother's trial," the release said. "She described her dissatisfaction that several items and statements had not been properly presented or considered by the jury, and her disbelief that several of the Commonwealth's witnesses were not arrested for their roles in the incident.

Linda Kelly is an elected official, serving as a township supervisor, and her brother, Frank Mills, is an elected Magesterial District Judge. Kelly used these examples to indicate how "her family follows the law," according to the release.

Mills was also given opportunity to address the Court, expressing sympathy to the victim. "He apologized to the Court, and he told Judge Klementik that he had great respect for the justice system and was willing to accept any sentence he saw fit to impose," the release said.

Six civilian eyewitnesses and two state troopers testified during the February trial. Eyewitnesses reported that Mills was in a "highly intoxicated state" and he was "physically and verbally agressive" with a person believed to be his girfriend in the parking lot of the bar.

According to the news release, the victim was an onlooker who asked Mills to leave the parking lot. That's when Mills "pulled out a folding 6-inch blade from his pocket and stabbed the victim 17 times," according to medical records.

Witnesses reported that Mills then fled the parking lot in his own vehicle, driving East on SR 120. He reportedly returned to the Green Lantern and fired several shots from a firearm and circled the parking lot. No additional injuries were reported from the firearm discharge.

Arresting Trooper Damon Braniff, with the Pennsylvania State Police, testified that Mills was quickly identified as the person who had stabbed the victim.

Physical evidence in the case included a folding six-inch knife, a handgun and ammunition that matched the spent shell casings from the parking lot. Also DNA testing on the knife connecting Mills to the weapon.

Mills claimed that he didn't recall stabbing the victim, and denied firing a gun. He also claimed that he was attacked and in fear of his own life, and any action he took was in self-defense. Mills claimed that the entire case was a fabrication against him.

Klementik questioned Mills' use of a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. In announcing his sentence, he reportedly said to Mills, "you must, you need to appreciate that your actions were absolutely life-changing to the victim."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.