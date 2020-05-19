Lock Haven, Pa. – A Lock Haven man was charged after he allegedly held a female victim against her will for several days and assaulted her, according to police.

Lock Haven Police Department responded to the incident at the 200 block of E. Main Street on April 5, 2020. The investigating officer said Joseph M. Durren, 25, had held a female victim against her will at the residence for several days. During this time, he reportedly assaulted her and attempted to strangle her.

Durren was charged with a felony of strangulation, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment. He was arraigned in front of District Magistrate Frank P. Mills on April 9 and was committed to Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 29.