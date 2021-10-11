Loganton, Pa. – The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office has released the name of a robbery suspect who was shot and killed by police last week at the Interstate 80 eastbound rest area in Greene Township.

The truck driver, Nurgazy Mamyrov, 27, of Langhorne, Pa., died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the office of Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse. State police shot Mamyrov after he attempted to ram three of their vehicles with his tractor trailer.

Police were called to the rest stop at 4:33 a.m. on Oct. 5 for a report of a robbery with multiple shots fired. The alleged robbery occurred at the rest area near mile marker 194 as Mamyrov had reportedly “shot out” the vehicle windows of other motorists at the rest area, according to a press release issued by Strouse.

Witnesses at the scene identified Mamyrov as the operator of a tractor trailer that was still located at the rest area. Mamyrov also was reported to be armed and chasing other motorists in the rest area, according to Strouse.

State police were able to locate Mamyrov, who had barricaded himself inside a tractor trailer. State police attempted to block Mamyrov’s vehicle from exiting the rest area and gave verbal commands for him to exit the tractor trailer.

Mamyrov then drove forward and crashed into multiple patrol vehicles in the apparent attempt to strike state troopers and gain entry onto Interstate 80 eastbound. State police then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect multiple times inside the cabin of the tractor trailer, according to Strouse.

State police entered the tractor trailer and rendered aid, but Mamyrov ultimately died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, which was later confirmed by an autopsy on Oct. 6, according to the district attorney's office.

Several troopers suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and were treated by emergency personnel at the scene.

The matter remains under investigation and a final review will be conducted by the district attorney's office as part of the standard operating procedure for all officer involved shootings. As per Pennsylvania State Police policy, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave.