Clinton County, Pa. — A Lock Haven man convicted of sexual crimes against a juvenile in 2020 faces up to 34 years in prison after authorities said he intentionally mislead a young girl online to meet for sexual acts and to receive explicit photos.

The Clinton County District Attorney’s Officer said Lionel Darryl Jones, 26, of Lock Haven faces 31 felony counts that range from photograph/film/depict on computer a sex act, unlawful contact with minors, child pornography, corruption of minors, and sexual exploitation of children.

Jones is accused of cultivating a relation online with a 16-year-old female through the social media site Snapchat. According to the release, “despite knowing that the victim was only 16, Jones solicited sexually explicit images from the victim and eventually made plans to meet in person to engage in sexual acts with the victim.”

Jones allegedly switched between his real name along with an alias on social media to communicate with the accuser.

The Clinton County District Attorney’s office ordered Jones to be evaluated by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determined if he should be classified as a sexually violent predator. Jones is scheduled for sentencing on September 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Court House.

Jones was charged with five counts each of corruption of minors, photograph/film/depict on a computer sex act, child pornography, unlawful contact with minors, sexual exploitation, and sexual exploitation of children for a 2020 incident investigation by Lock Haven Police.