Lock Haven, Pa. – A newly launched website gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to help fight crime and stay informed, said Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strauss on Monday.

The new website was developed in partnership with CRIMEWATCH Technologies and is part of the CRIMEWATCH Network (crimewatch.net). This online tool gives the public direct access to crime and public safety-related information happening in their community.

“Crimewatch is a terrific tool that will help us create a better law enforcement and public partnership. I’m very pleased that we were able to make this technology available to Sheriff Stover’s office and all municipal departments in the County,” said DA Strouse.

“I’m happy to be able to offer our municipalities the significant policing benefits that Crimewatch offers.” Strouse added, “This tech allows members of the public to actively assist law enforcement and to do so anonymously, if they so choose. But most importantly, in an emergency situation it allows each department to have an immediate connection with followers across all social media platforms, email, and mobile phones.”

The DA’s Office is joined by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement Lock Haven City PD; Pine Creek Twp. PD; Lamar Twp. PD; Mill Hall Borough PD; Renovo Borough PD, and the Woodward Twp. PD. All departments have their own CRIMEWATCH Network page; a communications platform developed specifically for law enforcement agencies that allows for geographically targeted information sharing and intelligence gathering.

Strouse’s office is fully funding the first year of the Crimewatch service through the Drug Forfeiture funds that law enforcement has seized from drug dealers convicted of crimes in Clinton County.

Local residents and students are strongly encouraged to visit ClintonDA.org and to connect with police department social media sites, and/or download CRIMEWATCH Mobile from the Apple or Android App Store.

This resource allows residents to do the following:

Sign up for a free account to receive e-mail alerts regarding crime committed in certain areas,

Submit a tip to local law enforcement,

View recent arrests and “most wanted” lists,

Share information with others through social media, and

Get connected with resources and services.

For more information or to view the new Clinton County Office of District Attorney’s CRIMEWATCH page can be found at ClintonDA.org. To learn more about CRIMEWATCH visit crimewatch.net