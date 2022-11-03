Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook.

State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30.

The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found there was no money left. She also noted her checkbook was missing.

The victim's bank provided her with a fraudulent check signed by Davis and deposited on a mobile device, Trooper Colton Killion said. Though the victim typically paid Davis $50 for cleaning, Davis made the first check out to herself for $950.55. The information on the check was typed, and the victim told police she always hand writes her checks.

Through the investigation, police found other fraudulent checks deposited under fictitious names. Killion said a search warrant was served on Davis's bank account and they were able to match the information to the victim's missing checks.

Charges of felony forgery and misdemeanor theft by deception were filed on Oct. 4 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.