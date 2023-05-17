Montandon, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone used red spray paint to spray a cross and what to appears to be a devil face on the exterior of Montandon Baptist Church.

The vandalization occurred between May 9 and 12 at the church at 267 Main Street in West Chillisquaque Township.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.