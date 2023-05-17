Vandalism generic
Montandon, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone used red spray paint to spray a cross and what to appears to be a devil face on the exterior of Montandon Baptist Church. 

The vandalization occurred between May 9 and 12 at the church at 267 Main Street in West Chillisquaque Township. 

Anyone with information should contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662. 

