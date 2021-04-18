New Columbia, Pa. – A Watsontown man received a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children after he allegedly drove while intoxicated with two young children in his vehicle in Union County.

Doug Eugene Sam Guthrie, 33, was pulled over the evening of March 31 on Route 15 in Gregg Township after a patrolling state trooper queried his registration plate number. Trooper Logan Spiece of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton wrote in a criminal complaint that he discovered Guthrie had a suspended license as well as an active warrant out of Northumberland County for a DUI.

Upon making contact with Guthrie, Spiece observed that he had slurred speech as well as bloodshot and glassy eyes. Guthrie also had an odor of alcohol on his breath, Spiece wrote. Children ages 5 and 6 were in the backseat of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Guthrie showed signs of impairment as he did the standardized field sobriety tests. He reportedly admitted to Spiece that he smoked marijuana after work. Guthrie refused chemical testing, according to the complaint.

Two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor driving under the influence charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.

