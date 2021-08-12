Williamsport, Pa. — Two people are facing felony child endangerment charges after Montoursville State Police said two incidents were investigated in April and May.

Cellastean Allie Moore, 30, of Williamsport is accused of striking two children several times with the medal part of a belt. According to the report, the impacts were so severe it left scars on the children’s bodies.

Moore said a person living at the residence, identified by authorities as Kalvin Ali Sampson, 29, of Williamsport, told her, “If you don’t whoop his a**, I’m going to **** you up” when referring to one of the children.

On April 20, Trooper Matthew Chamberlain said he responded to a call for children being left alone at home. Authorities said since July 2020, PSP has responded to five domestic incidents at the property.

Children and Youth has been involved with the family since 2019, according to the report.

Chamberlain met with a person from Lycoming County Children and Youth (LCYS), who said he received reports about child being left home alone at 1865 Hazel Drive in Loyalsock.

Chamberlain said the LCYS officer was also told two children were seen hanging outside a two-story window at the property. Authorities said as they arrived at the residence two children could seen leaning out a window with no screen. According to the report, no adults were present at the home.

Chamberlain said contact was made with a juvenile inside the residence, who was asked to call Moore and Sampson. Moore allegedly told authorities she was shopping and would return in a little bit. Chamberlain said Sampson arrived home first and told troopers, “It was no big deal,” and “the children lean out the window all the time,” according to the report.

Troopers said as Moore arrived home, she allegedly did not have any bags that would indicate shopping. Once inside the apartment, troopers said they observed two young childred, one sleeping on a couch. Children Youth workers said they struggled to wake one of the children, who Moore said had a blood condition that makes it difficult to get up at times.

Once upstairs, troopers said they observed a bathtub filled and the floor around it soaking wet. Two more children were discovered in bedrooms upstairs.

According to the report, a second incident occurred in May when authorities spoke with Moore after they received a report about a child being hit with a belt.

On May 6, caseworkers with LCYS spoke with Moore, who allegedly admitted to striking two children with a belt, stating, “They barely get a whooping.”

According to the report, Moore told authorities, “That (name redacted) didn’t deserve to be hurt.” She allegedly told authorities she knew what she was doing.

On May 13, authorities said they spoke with the children, who both had scars in the shape of belt buckles on their bodies, according to the report. Authorities said the children continued to say “I don’t know” when asked about being hit with the belt. Asked by one caseworker if Moore had told them to say that, they replied “yeah,” according to the report.

Moore was charged with five counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, two counts of second-degree felony intimidate or intends to intimidate a person to refrain from reporting, two counts of harassment, and one count of first-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Sampson was charged with two counts third-degree endangering the welfare of children. One for each child.

Moore and Sampson were each released on $15,000 unsecured bond. Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Aug. 30.

Docket sheet for Moore

Docket sheet for Sampson