endangering welfare 2020

Beaver Springs, Pa. – Two people in Snyder County were charged after two children, ages 4 and 2, were found roaming the streets without supervision for an hour.

The unattended children were found roaming the streets of Beaver Springs shortly before 9 a.m. on April 12. State Police at Selinsgrove say they got out of their residence in Beaver Springs and had been unattended for close to an hour.

Their caretakers, Sarah Bowersox, 35, and Carl Fornwalt, 41, of Middleburg, were charged with felonies of endangering the welfare of children through the office of District Judge Richard P. Cashman. Bail for Bowersox was set at $5,000 unsecured.

