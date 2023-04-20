Lewisburg, Pa. — A recent Childline tip led to the arrest of a Muncy man for allegedly raping a young girl when she was 8.

Sean M. Hall was 29 the time the incident occurred in 2016 at a home in Lewisburg, according to court documents. Hall, who is now 37, allegedly told the child that he wanted to talk with her and led her to an upstairs bathroom, Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police wrote.

Hall then allegedly proceeded to bind the child to a shower chair so that she couldn't move, and covered her eyes with a cloth, Snyder wrote in the affidavit.

Hall allegedly sexually abused the child and then told her not to tell anyone. In January 2023 the child, who lives in Franklin County, texted a friend about the alleged sexual abuse. The child's mother saw the text and made the tip to ChildLine.

When a caseworker at a children's advocacy center interviewed the child, she told them she had been tied to the shower chair and that Hall performed a sexual act, Snyder wrote.

Felony charges of rape, incest, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and related charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Hall was committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $175,000. A preliminary hearing is set for May 11.

