Coal Township, Pa. — Coal Township Police officers responded to a call near the 1000 block of W. Arch Street the morning of October 17, for reports of a young child outside alone.

Officer Derek Jenkins spoke with several neighbors who said the child was often seen alone. According to the report, Jenkins checked the residence, where the front door was open.

A second child was sitting on a sofa alone inside the home, according to Jenkins.

According to the report, officers spoke with Edward Yoder, 26, of Coal Township, who said the front door must have been left open when his wife left for work. Yoder was allegedly upstairs sleeping when officers entered the home.

Yoder was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. He posted $5,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to meet with Judge John Gembic on Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet