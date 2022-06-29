Sunbury, Pa. — A child spilling a shaved ice treat at an outdoor concert in Northumberland County was the catalyst that caused two women to throw water bottles and slushies at each other.

State police at Stonington say the incident occurred at a concert on June 24 at a winery in Rockefeller Township when the child accidentally dropped the shaved ice on the shoulder of the woman sitting in front of him.

The woman became irate and threw a water bottle at a woman who was with the child. That woman, in turn, threw a slushy in retaliation, police said.

Harassment charges are pending.

