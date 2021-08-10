Williamsport, Pa. —A 29-year-old woman in Williamsport was charged with a count each of first-degree misdemeanor simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Investigators spoke with a witness on Aug. 2, who said she was struck by Erika Leigh Schnaufer as she attempted to brush her hair. According to the report, the witness said she likes to brush her hair and pulled away from Schnaufer, who allegedly called her several names while striking her with the hairbrush.

Authorities said the witness suffered a badly bruised right eye that required treatment at the emergency room.

Schnaufer was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Court records show she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Docket sheet