Middleburg, Pa.  — A Snyder County man was charged after his child ingested a Suboxone prescription. 

State police at Selinsgrove say the child ingested 8 mg of Suboxone the evening of Sept. 9 at his home in Center Township. The prescription belonged to his father, Matthew Labant, 24, of Middleburg. 

Trooper Dylan Tamecki says the child was hospitalized. 

Child endangerment charges were filed at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. 

