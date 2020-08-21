A mother in eastern Lycoming County was arrested for child endangerment after allegedly drinking to an unconscious state in the presence of her children, state police at Montoursville reported.

Trooper Ronald Barrett said police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Moreland Baptist Road, Jordan Township, after Jodi A. Cisowski, 35, of Quarryville, "made concerning statements on Facebook."

Barrett's affidavit does not mention what those statements were.

"Upon arrival on scene I observed Cisowski sitting on a lawn chair on a side porch next to the residence," Barrett wrote in an Aug. 5 affidavit.

Barrett said he was unable to rouse Cisowski even after several attempts of waking her up, describing her as "unresponsive, but breathing."

"I then observed a bottle of Yukon Jack on the concrete patio next to Cisowski, which was partially empty," Barrett wrote.

Two lit tiki torches were burning in the vicinity, according to Barrett.

"EMS was summoned and transported Cisowski to Muncy Valley Hospital," Barrett wrote.

A 6-year-old female came to the door and asked what happened, according to the affidavit.

"I asked [the child] if her father or another adult was present in the residence to which she related just her mother. [The child] then related that her brother, identified as [a one year old male] was sleeping in his crib upstairs," Barrett wrote.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:41 p.m. on May 28 but charges were not filed until Aug. 5.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner approved the following charges against Cisowski: one count of felony endangering welfare of children, and one count of misdemeanor endangering welfare of children.

Cisowski was arraigned on Aug. 12 by District Judge Jon E. Kemp, who set her bail at $25,000 unsecured.

Docket sheet