Pornographic videos created in Williamsport depicting the abuse of children were uploaded to the internet and received over 19,000 views before deletion, state police at Montoursville said.

Cole L. Johnson, 18, was charged on Tuesday with one count of third degree felony possession of child pornography in relation to the videos, court records show.

Johnson did not record or upload the video - one of the minors reportedly did - but he possessed it on his phone before deleting it, Trooper Matthew Miller said.

"He related he saved the videos to his camera roll but deleted them shortly after and did not disseminate them to anyone," Miller wrote.

The female victims in the videos were aged 16 and 17, Miller said.

The 17-year-old victim recorded the sexual encounter on her phone and "posted them to a fake Pornhub account where there were a combined 19.7 thousand views until they were deleted," Miller wrote.

Johnson and another adult allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with two minors while one of the minors "recorded the sexual encounter on her cell phone with everyone's knowledge," Miller wrote.

The other adult's identity is known but he has not yet been charged, according to the Unified Judicial System web portal.

The younger minor asked the older minor to delete the videos but she never did, according to the affidavit.

The incident allegedly occurred at Johnson's home in the 1100 block of Penn St., Williamsport City, between March 8 and April 8 in the late evening hours.

Johnson picked up the minors from their homes and brought them back to his house, according to Miller.

Johnson allegedly was aware that one of the minors had snuck out of her house to meet him.

During an interview on June 26, one of the minors related that both adults "knew she was in tenth grade and sixteen because she told them before the sexual encounter took place," Miller wrote.

The other minor "claimed both individuals knew she was seventeen through conversation," Miller said.

In addition to the one felony count of possession of child pornography, Johnson also was charged with one count of first degree misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle set Johnson's bail at $95,000 unsecured during a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday.

